Plymouth Argyle star Bali Mumba insists that he knows how Norwich City like to play and believes that his team will benefit from his knowledge of the Canaries.

Last season, Norwich sent Mumba on loan to Plymouth, where he helped Argyle earn promotion to the Championship.

The 21-year-old joined Plymouth permanently this summer and he is set to face his old Norwich team-mates on Saturday at Home Park.

Mumba, who spent part of pre-season with Norwich, believes that he has knowledge of how David Wagner’s side like to play and added that his knowledge will help Plymouth against the Canaries.

The right-back also stressed that he focused on performing well against his former side at the weekend.

“I’ve been with them in pre-season, so I know how they work and how they like to play”, Mumba told Argyle’s media.

“I guess that will help us when it comes to understanding them, when we have our meetings and watch clips.

“I’m guessing they know quite a bit about us; their assistant manager used to be the loan manager, and used to come here to the games.

“My main focus is on us.

“I’m an Argyle player now, so that’s sort of put behind me.

“I’m more excited to just prove a point and do well for us rather than thinking about all the good times that I’ve had with them.”

Norwich are fifth in the league table with 13 points from seven games and Wagner’s side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Plymouth after their defeat against Leicester in midweek.