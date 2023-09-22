LASK Linz star Robert Zulj is of the view that Liverpool are a team that cannot be pressed up front by the opposition for 90 minutes.

The Reds began their Europa League campaign against Austrian side LASK on Thursday and registered a 3-1 win in their first game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 1-0 down in the 14th minute of the game, but they secured a win with three second-half goals from Darwin Nunez, Luiz Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Zulj, who captained LASK against Liverpool, believes that it is not possible to press a team like Liverpool up front for 90 minutes and feels that his side became too defensive after scoring the first goal.

The LASK Linz midfielder added that he was convinced that they could put Liverpool under pressure by keeping their lead intact for a longer duration, but admitted that after the goal from Nunez in the 56th minute, the Austrian side failed to make the game difficult for the Reds.

“It’s clear that you can’t press up front against Liverpool for 90 minutes”, Zulj was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“We then became a bit too passive in the defensive block.

“I was convinced that the longer we kept it 1-0, the more difficult it would be for them.

“Then they get the penalty and then we don’t need to talk about it being difficult.

“That’s why they are Liverpool and not LASK.

“Of course we are disappointed, but we were able to keep up for long stretches and that makes me extremely proud.”

With their victory over LASK Linz, the Merseyside outfit have extended their unbeaten run to six games and on Sunday they will take on West Ham United in the Premier League.