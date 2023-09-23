Sunderland’s loaned-out star Zak Johnson has admitted his goal is to earn as many first-team minutes as possible with Hartlepool United during his loan spell.

The 19-year-old centre back is a product of Sunderland’s academy and he also captained the England Under-18 side against Australia in June.

Sunderland agreed to a deal with National League outfit Hartlepool to send young Johnson on a one-month loan.

Johnson stated that the first-team environment is a massive step up from the academy structure and stressed that his main focus will be to gain as much first-team experience as possible.

“I think that for me, it is definitely about getting as much first-team experience as possible”, Johnson told Hartlepool’s media.

“Because I think there is a huge step up from the Under-21s development programme to being in a first-team environment when every point matters.

“So I think getting a lot of experience in that is going to be one main aspect of why I have come here.”

Johnson has made two senior appearances for Sunderland and one of them came during this season’s EFL Cup campaign against Crewe Alexandra.