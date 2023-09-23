Motherwell star Stephen O’Donnell believes that if his team can turn the Ibrox crowd on Rangers by frustrating them on Sunday, then they have a chance of getting a result.

Rangers are fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with nine points from five matches and are four points behind table toppers Celtic.

Michael Beale’s side will welcome Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell, who are one place above Rangers in the table, to Ibrox on Sunday.

O’Donnell pointed out that Motherwell will try to frustrate Rangers on Sunday in front of the Ibrox crowd to put the fans on their backs.

And he believes that if his side are able to successfully execute their plan, then they will have the opportunity to take a result out of Ibrox.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of some well-organised teams at Ibrox and, if you can frustrate Rangers at home – and it’s exactly the same when you go to Celtic Park – then maybe the fans will get on their backs”, O’Donnell was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“If we can do that on Sunday then it’ll give us something to feed off and increases the possibility of us getting a result.”

Rangers are unbeaten against Motherwell in their last 18 games and Beale’s side will be determined to extend that run on Sunday.