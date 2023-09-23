Benfica president Rui Costa has insisted that he was not pushing to sell Nottingham Forest’s new recruit Odysseas Vlachodimos in the summer transfer window.

Steve Cooper’s side landed the Greek shot-stopper permanently on a four-year contract on deadline day.

The Tricky Trees boss wanted more competition between the sticks at the City Ground this summer and ultimately wrapped up deals for the men they targeted in the shape of Matt Turner and Vlachodimos.

Vlachodimos was a cornerstone at Benfica and Costa claimed that the sale of the Greek number one was amid pressing circumstances.

The shot-stopper was keen on playing in the Premier League but the Benfica supremo insists he was not pushing to make the sale, indicating he was not happy with it.

“Odysseas was not even going to be sold, the situation was precipitated and the problem had to be resolved”, Costa, speaking at the club’s general meeting, was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Sapo Desporto.

“It seems strange to me that you should come up here and condemn it and say something like ‘I am the happiest that Odysseas was sold’.

“It seems strange to me to say something like that and condemn the sale.“

Nottingham Forest are aiming high in the Premier League and it remains to be seen how Vlachodimos will make contributions to his side’s run moving forward.