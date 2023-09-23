Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has revealed that he is enjoying the freedom he has been given on the pitch this season in terms of his position in the team.

A winger by trade, the Dutchman has played in more of a free role this season and has been allowed the room to pick up different positions across the forward line.

Summerville has looked threatening and has often found himself in pockets of spaces behind the forwards in the team.

He conceded that it is a different role to that he was playing for Leeds in previous seasons and he has more freedom to roam around the pitch.

The attacker admitted that he is enjoying his freedom and is now just looking to improve his attacking output going forward.

Summerville said on LUTV: “It’s a new position from what I had in previous years.

“I think for me it is good to have a new role in the team; I like the free role and I am enjoying it, playing with a smile on my face.

“I try to put it in some goals and assists and then not only me, but the team are going to be happier.”

The Dutchman stressed that scoring goals and creating more for the strikers is a major focus for him now.

He insisted that most of the forwards in the Leeds squad are aware of the importance of increasing their attacking output this season.

“I want to score in every game, I want to assist the strikers.

“And especially this season as every attacker thinks this is a massive season to work on your stats.”