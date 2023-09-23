Rangers legend Barry Ferguson feels the Gers do not have to be world beaters, but the players must match the Ibrox faithful’s passion, desire and hunger.

After defeat at the hands of city rivals Celtic early in September, Rangers have bounced back with two straight wins, including one in the Europa League.

Rangers put in an impressive performance and managed to defeat Real Betis at Ibrox on Thursday to secure three points from their opening game of their Europa League campaign.

Ferguson believes that now Rangers’ players have finally experienced the connection with the Gers faithful and he thinks that the Light Blues must carry on to their next game against Motherwell.

The former Gers star also stated that Rangers do not have to be world-beaters but stressed that the players absolutely have to match the desire, passion and hunger of their supporters.

“I could feel the buzz all the way from my own couch when Tom Lawrence smacked a shot off the outside of the post and the corners and crosses were flying into the Betis box”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Ibrox had come alive.

“That spark and connection is what has been missing since the start of the season and now that these Rangers players have experienced it for themselves, they have to want more of the same.

“Take it into Sunday’s match against Motherwell.

“Show these supporters that you care as much as they do and they’ll back you to the hilt.

“You don’t have to be world beaters every time you step onto that pitch – but you do have to match their desire, hunger and passion for the badge.”

Rangers will take on Motherwell on Sunday before facing Livingston in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.