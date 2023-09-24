Everton midfield star Idrissa Gueye has revealed that he is determined to be successful with his country Senegal in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Gueye is an integral part of Sean Dyche’s plans and the Senegal international can play in both central midfield and defensive midfield positions.

He has so far maintained a 100 per cent appearance record for the Merseyside outfit this season and Dyche is hopeful of getting significant contributions from him moving forward.

Gueye will be unavailable for Everton in January as he will represent defending champions Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations and the midfielder is proud to reach the milestone of playing 100 games for his country.

He holds lofty ambitions in the international tournament and wants to aid his country’s performances in the upcoming event.

“It is something I am really proud of. It was always a dream to represent my country“, Gueye told Everton’s in-house media.

“Now, to have been in the team for so long, it is an achievement I am very proud of.

“It is okay talking about how great it is to have played 100 games, but you want to leave the team having won something.

“Fortunately, we won last time, and I have managed to represent us at World Cups.

“Hopefully, with the next Africa Cup of Nations just around the corner, we can achieve something in that as well.

“As I say, it is great representing, but we want to win.“

Gueye completed the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Everton scored a much-needed win away at Brentford.