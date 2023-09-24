Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that James Maddison was not 100 per cent fit going into the Arsenal clash.

Spurs played out an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon with Heung-Min Son scoring twice to peg back the hosts and claim a point for the visitors.

Maddison has been a key man for Spurs so far this season and he started in the north London derby, completing 78 minutes before being replaced.

Postecoglou revealed that Maddison was not 100 per cent heading into the derby, but got through it, while he commented on Brennan Johnson, who was brought off just after the hour mark.

“I’m not sure with Brennan, he felt his hamstring.”, Postecoglou explained in his post match press conference.

“Madders wasn’t 100 per cent going into the game but he got through it fine.”

The Tottenham boss also expressed his satisfaction with the draw as he feels his side went up against Arsenal and gave no inch.

“It’s not about being happy with the result.

“You can get a result and a draw and thinking you’ve escaped but I didn’t think that today.

“I thought we went toe to toe with a top team.”

The result in the derby clash means that Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League under Postecoglou.