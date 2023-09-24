Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has taken issue with being told Spurs took a point at Arsenal and insists they did not take a point, but earned it.

Ange Postecoglou’s side went toe-to-toe with their rivals at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League and played out a 2-2 draw.

It was an entertaining encounter between the two north London rivals and saw Arsenal go in front twice, but pegged back on both occasions, with Heung-Min Son the hero for Tottenham.

Maddison, who has been influential since his arrival at the club, completed 78 minutes of the contest before being brought off.

The midfielder provided both assists for Son’s goals and took issue after the game with the interviewer’s phrase that Tottenham ‘took a point’ from the game.

“I don’t like the phrase ‘take a point'”, Maddison told Viaplay.

“We earned a point.



“It’s a derby.

“We deserve one point just as much as them.

“We don’t take anything.

“We earned it.”

Spurs snapped Maddison up from Leicester City in the summer transfer window and saw off competition from Newcastle United for his signature.