Former Leeds United star Ross McCormack has insisted that the Whites need to work hard as a unit as they will not be playing good football in every game in the Championship this season.

Leeds smashed Watford 3-0 at home in a dominant fashion while playing some scintillating football in front of the Elland Road faithful on Saturday.

The Whites have kept four clean sheets on the trot and have picked up seven points from their last three league games.

However, McCormack warned that the Championship season is a slog and Leeds are not going to be pleasing to the eye in every game given the demands of the league.

However, he can see signs of resilience in Leeds’ midfield and defence and stressed that if they are prepared to work hard as a unit for the rest of the season, they will have a chance to win those games as well where they will not play as well as they did against Watford.

The former Whites captain said on BBC Radio Leeds: “They are not going to play like they did today, in every game.

“We spoke about those two in the middle of the field – [Ethan] Ampadu and [Glen] Kamara – if your full-backs play the way our full-backs played today for the rest of the season, it gives you an opportunity, when you are not playing well, to still go and win games.

“That will be a big thing moving forward because this league is a slog, I know it first-hand.

“You will be playing 46 games so you are not going to be playing sexy football every single game.

“But if everyone works as a unit, even if in the games they are not playing well, it is going to give them a chance to win those games.”

Leeds will look to keep their form going when they travel to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton next Saturday.