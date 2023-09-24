Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has emerged as a top target for Crystal Palace, who are on red alert after his first team breakthrough, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 17-year-old midfielder comes from a lineage of Leeds greats and has broken into the first team this season at Elland Road.

Gray has been impressive at the start of the season and he is considered one of the brightest young midfielders in the Championship.

However, his performances have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League who are now keeping a close eye on his development.

And it has been claimed that Gray is now a top target for Palace in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Eagles are alive to his emergence this season, with his rapid rise now putting them on red alert, and are keeping tabs on his situation at Elland Road.

Blackburn’s Adam Wharton is also a target but he could be more expensive than Gray at this stage.

Palace are prepared to bounce on the teenage midfielder if Leeds do not get promoted back to the Premier League this season as the Whites could then cash in.