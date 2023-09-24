Sunderland loanee Zak Johnson believes that due to the Black Cats’ good relationship with Hartlepool United, both clubs will be transparent with each other regarding his development.

The 19-year-old centre-back is highly rated at Sunderland and Johnson has already made two appearances for the Black Cats senior side.

Sunderland have sent the youngster on a short-term loan deal to Hartlepool this season to provide him with more opportunities.

Johnson revealed that Sunderland think his loan move to the National League side is a great opportunity for his career and stated that he wants to help Hartlepool earn promotion.

The 19-year-old also stated that both Sunderland and Hartlepool have good connections and that he believes that they will be transparent regarding his development.

“I think it goes both ways because Hartlepool have shown an enthusiasm in me to want me to come and play and aid my development, as well as Sunderland have also said that it could be a really good opportunity”, Johnson told Hartlepool’s media.

“I know that Hartlepool and Sunderland have both good connections with each other, and they are going to be transparent with my development, which is really important.

“I know Hartlepool have a massive fan base and they are a big club and I believe that they are a team that are willing to get into the playoffs and get promoted into League Two and I want to be part of the journey.”

Johnson will ply his trade under John Askey this season and hoping to gain as much experience as possible from his loan spell.