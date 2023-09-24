Richard Keys has revealed his view that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag do not like each other.

With Paul Heckingbottom now under real pressure after Newcastle United thrashed his Sheffield United side 8-0, Keys insisted that Eddie Howe will sympathise with his counterpart.

He explained that if Heckingbottom was sacked by the Blades on Monday morning, Howe would get in touch with him to commiserate.

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer was sceptical though and said to Keys on beIN SPORTS: “You think Jurgen Klopp text Ten Hag last season after the 7-0 and said ‘feel for you mate’?”

And that prompted Keys to admit he does not think Klopp and Ten Hag like each other.

“No [I don’t think Klopp text Ten Hag] because I don’t think they like each other”, Keys replied.

Klopp’s Liverpool are not due to meet Manchester United in the Premier League until mid-December, with the clash set to take place at Anfield.

The Old Trafford clash between the two teams is set to take place in early April.

At Bramall Lane meanwhile, all eyes will be on whether Heckingbottom can hold onto his job following Sheffield United’s 8-0 loss.