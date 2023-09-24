Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Earle has dubbed Sheffield United’s performance in their 8-0 loss against Newcastle United “unacceptable”.

There were question marks over whether Newcastle would suffer a European hangover at Bramall Lane, but it took just 21 minutes for the Magpies to go ahead in the top flight clash.

They were 3-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman, while Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak struck in the second half.

Sheffield United collapsed in the second 45 minutes to hand Newcastle a monster Premier League win on the road.

Former top flight star Earle thinks the Blades did none of the things they needed to do against the Magpies and their display was unacceptable.

He insists that Sheffield United were the best opponents Newcastle could have hoped for following a European clash.

“When you’re coming up against a team that have better players than you, you have to bring an energy, you have to bring an organisation, a bit of spirit and hard work”, Earle said on NBC.



“All of the basic things you want in football to at least give yourself a chance.

“Sheffield United did none of those things today.

“It was the best opponents Newcastle could want after coming out of a European game in midweek.

“Unacceptable.”

Sheffield United are now rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table without a win in six games and having shipped 17 goals.