Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted he can see the spirit and energy in the Tottenham Hotspur side, after the Gunners were held in the north London derby.

Arteta saw his side take the lead twice at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League game, but both times Tottenham struck back, with Heung-Min Son the goalscorer.

Tottenham have been lauded for their style of play and performances under new boss Ange Postecoglou this season.

And Arteta, who rates the Australian manager, believes it is clear to see the spirit and the energy in the Spurs side under Postecoglou.

“I think they are a really good side. They’ve got a really good coach”, Arteta said in his post match press conference.

“You can see the spirit in the team and the energy around them, but six games is too early [to make a judgement on what they will be fighting for at the end of the season].”

Both teams remain unbeaten in the Premier League following the 2-2 draw, with Tottenham sitting fourth and Arsenal in fifth spot.

Arsenal’s next league clash comes away at Bournemouth, while Tottenham play host to a Liverpool team in second spot at present and also unbeaten.