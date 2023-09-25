Former Leicester City star Matt Piper has hailed the Foxes new signing from Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Winks, as an absolute Rolls Royce of a player.

The 27-year-old Tottenham academy product joined Leicester on a three-year contract in the summer transfer window, leaving north London for a fresh start.

Winks has established himself as a starter in Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up and has featured in all eight league games for Leicester this season.

Piper hailed Winks for his ability to constantly scan the pitch to stay aware of surroundings and believes that the former Spurs star knows where he will pass before the ball has even reached his feet.

Former Leicester star Piper admitted that Winks lost the ball on occasion against Bristol City on Saturday but believes the defensive midfielder is an absolute Rolls Royce.

“When you have someone like Harry Winks, he is scanning and checking his shoulder all the time; before the ball has even been passed to him, he knows where his pass is going”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“He gave a few away in the first half today, but he was trying some more threaded balls, but he is just an absolute Rolls Royce.”

Winks featured over 200 times for Tottenham at the senior level and he will be keen to take Leicester back to the Premier League this season, which would mean he would come up against Spurs next term.