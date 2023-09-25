Former Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur star Graham Roberts has claimed that even Rangers fans sung the praises of Ange Postecoglou when he was managing Celtic.

Postecoglou has made a fantastic start to life as Spurs manager and his side are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

The Australian’s affable character and his straightforward answers in front of the media have already made him a cult favourite amongst Spurs fans and admired amongst opposition supporters.

Roberts expressed his delight at the way Postecoglou has conducted himself and insisted that he even heard Rangers fans admit that the Australian was top draw during his time at Celtic.

The Spurs legend admitted that the current Spurs boss is a breath of fresh hair compared to his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte and looks special on and off the pitch.

The former Tottenham star took to Twitter and wrote: “You can’t help loving Ange from day one and even when at Celtic so many of the Rangers fans kept saying to me how good he was and how they respected him and wanted him to come to spurs.

“I can see how very quickly from the class way he behaves on the sidelines to the way his teams play football, how he is loved so much.

“I love every press conference he does because he has his players’ backs and does not look for excuses like the previous two managers.

“He has a way about him that just makes him special already that Is so clear to see.”

Postecoglou’s Tottenham side managed to earn a point in the north London derby at Arsenal on Sunday.