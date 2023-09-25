Former Norwich City man Che Wilson has admitted that the Canaries will be under a lot of pressure against Birmingham City at the weekend if they do not get a result at Fulham on Wednesday.

The Championship side have lost their last two league matches after they made a stable start to their season.

They will be facing Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday in the EFL Cup and Wilson stressed that the Canaries need to show a positive reaction at Craven Cottage after their recent results.

He insisted that if they fail to get something from Fulham, they will be under a lot of pressure against Birmingham City on Saturday.

“You know the game against Fulham during the week”, Wilson said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“Cup games are looked at like they are nothing really but it is an important one.

“You know, if they go and do not get a result there, that’s three on the spin, puts more pressure on the game against Birmingham next week.

“So, it’s really important that they react in the right way.”

David Wagner’s men will be determined to register a win against Marco Silva’s side to boost their confidence for the weekend clash.