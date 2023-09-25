Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that he is incredibly impressed with Arsenal midfield talisman Martin Odegaard, stressing that the Norwegian has an immense influence on the Premier League side.

Odegaard joined the London giants permanently from Real Madrid in 2021 after having a short-term loan spell at the Emirates.

The midfield gem has already played in 79 league matches for the Gunners, scoring on 24 occasions.

Mikel Arteta’s side recently tied the Norwegian down at Arsenal until 2028 and Van Bronckhorst revealed that Odegaard’s performances have impressed him immensely.

Recalling his memory of knowing the Arsenal midfielder from his time in the Netherlands, Van Bronckhorst insisted that Odegaard will only get better in the course of time and he is now one of the best players in the Premier League.

“I am incredibly impressed with him“, Van Bronckhorst told Norwegian daily VG.

“I was a coach in the Netherlands [at Feyenoord] when he was on loan at both Heerenveen and Vitesse and later followed his career.

“He is one of the best in the league when he plays like he is playing now.

“He has an enormous influence on the team and the fact that he signed a new contract makes him happy and Odegaard is probably only getting better and better.”

Odegaard will now be hoping to win the Premier League title with Arsenal after agonisingly losing out on it to Manchester City last term.