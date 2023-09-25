Richard Keys has taken a dig at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for his scathing comments aimed at Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, insisting he knows what it is like to play in a team that will not win the title.

Ramsdale, 25, joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 and has so far made 76 league appearances for the Gunners.

Carragher remarked this week that Arsenal would not be able to win the Premier League title with Ramsdale in goal, amid the debate on whether the Englishman or David Raya should start.

And Keys criticised the assessment, stressing that the English custodian is a talented player and Arsenal were close to winning the league last time having him between the sticks.

He also targeted the Liverpool legend for not winning a league title with the Reds.

“I was interested to see Aaron Ramsdale’s dad leap to his son’s defence by lambasting Jamie Carragher for his comments during the derby game. Good on him“, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I feel for Ramsdale.

“He is a terrific ‘keeper and made of the right stuff, which is why he will turn up elsewhere and go on to have a very good career.

“I did not agree with Carragher’s midweek assessment that Arsenal would never win the title with Ramsdale in goal.

“When I saw that my initial reaction was ‘nonsense’ because they were a whisker away from doing so last season.

“But then I realised that Carragher played in a team that was never going to win the title with him in it, so he probably knows more about the subject than me.”

Carragher turned out for Liverpool from 1996 until 2013 and did not manage to win the Premier League title with the Reds.