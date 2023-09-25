Richard Keys is of the view that Liverpool are back on their perch and are way ahead of Manchester United once again.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool struggled on the pitch and finished eight points below Manchester United, missing out on a Champions League spot.

However, this season, the Merseyside outfit have begun well and are in second place in the Premier League table, seven points clear of Manchester United.

Keys believes that Klopp has successfully managed to rebuild Liverpool and stressed that the German proved that a manager does not always need time if they know what they want to do.

The veteran broadcaster also believes that Liverpool are way ahead of their rivals, Manchester United and thinks that the Reds are looking like the real deal this season.

“Liverpool look like the real deal again”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Klopp’s rebuild has been a resounding success and from a position where last season’s table told us they were way behind United they’re now back on their perch – way ahead of them, proving that you don’t always need time – you simply need to know what you’re doing.”

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and they have picked up 16 points from six games so far.