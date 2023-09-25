Tottenham Hotspur finally have a deal in place for the signature 16-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The teenage defender is considered a huge talent in Croatia and several clubs were interested in getting their hands on him.

Paris Saint-Germain were amongst the clubs who were chasing him but Tottenham have been leading the race to sign the defender for some time.

Earlier this month it emerged that a deal was close to being agreed upon between the two clubs for Vuskovic to move to north London.

It has been claimed that an agreement is now in place between the two sides for the transfer.

All the paperwork has been sorted out between Tottenham and Hajduk Split for Vuskovic to join the Premier League team.

Spurs have also reached an agreement with the player over a contract ahead of sealing the transfer.

Vuskovic will continue at Hajduk Split for the time being and will join Tottenham in 2024.