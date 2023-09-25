Former Leicester City star Matt Piper has warned the Foxes that they have to be careful with Wilfred Ndidi, as he believes that the big teams will come for him in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder was on the radar of several clubs during the summer transfer window, but Ndidi decided to stay with the Foxes.

Ndidi has begun the season in an impressive manner under Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, who is using the defensive midfielder as a central midfielder in his team.

Piper believes that the big teams wanted Ndidi in the summer for his defensive qualities, but he thinks that after the Leicester star has showcased his attacking abilities this season, teams will be coming in for him in the January transfer window to play him as number eight.

“He is really a good kid, and he told us in that interview and I don’t know how much of that I believe, but he was never going to move on from Leicester when those big teams were in for him”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“But they were in for him for his defensive qualities that we have all seen over the years.

“We have to watch out because teams now might be looking at him and coming in for him again around January for very different reasons to play him in the team as a high eight because he is playing brilliantly there.”

Ndidi has featured in ten games for Leicester this season and has contributed three goals and one assist so far.