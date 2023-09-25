Former Southampton Jo Tessem has urged the Saints players to show more character and work harder to make things happen for the team, while expressing his view that fitness is also off the level needed.

Southampton are in the middle of a crisis after losing four games on the bounce in the Championship.

They were one of the favourites to get promoted straight back up to the Premier League but new manager Russell Martin is facing more questions than he can answer at the moment.

Tessem insisted that the Southampton players need to show more character and gumption and put in the hard work necessary to make things happen on the pitch for the team.

He stressed that only Kyle Walker-Peters seems like someone who is willing to try and make things happen while most of his team-mates are playing safely and the team are looking lazy and unfit.

The Norwegian said on BBC Radio Solent: “The one thing I want to see is more character.

“The character is that you are willing to run, tackle, go for it, make decisions that are not just passing sideways or backwards but also the work rate, you have got to work, you have got win the ball, make tackles, try something and make something as a football player.

“At the moment, there is only one player in the team that is Walker-Peters, who is willing to go forward, go past players, run with the ball into space and try and make things happen for his team-mates.

“Too many are like get the ball and pass it but when we lose it, we don’t react to it.

“We are slow and look unfit and that’s where we are losing football games.”

A section of the Southampton fans are already calling for Martin’s head as the team stumble from one defeat to the other.