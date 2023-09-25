Matt Piper is of the view that Leicester City are a juggernaut in the Championship and thinks that in the form the Foxes are at the moment, the King Power Stadium is a difficult place to visit.

Leicester have a goal in mind – to get back in the Premier League at their first attempt this season.

Enzo Maresca’s side have registered three straight wins in the league after their victory against Bristol City on Saturday and they are currently at the top of the Championship table.

Piper believes that Leicester are a juggernaut in the Championship and stressed that the way Maresca’s side have begun the season shows their ability.

Former Foxes star Piper stated that the form Leicester are in at the moment makes it difficult for an away team to come to the King Power Stadium and dare to play on the front foot against them.

“Listen, Leicester, especially with the way they have started the season, they are a juggernaut in this league”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“The King Power was bouncing, the atmosphere was here, and Leicester are top of their game at the minute.

“They have some really good results against the top teams.

“It is a really difficult place to come and if you come and try to get front-footed, you can get really hurt.”

Leicester have a mighty challenge in their hands on Wednesday as they will travel to Merseyside to take on Liverpool in an EFL Cup tie.