Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted that he is hoping to not just get back to scoring goals for the Toffees, but also force his way into the England side.

Calvert-Lewin, 26, joined the Merseyside outfit from Sheffield United permanently in 2016 and he has so far made 184 league appearances with the Premier League side, scoring on 48 occasions.

The forward received his first England call-up in 2020 and has so far earned eleven caps for his country.

However, his on-field run has been disrupted by injuries in recent years and it has meant he has been unavailable for England boss Gareth Southgate.

Calvert-Lewin is now determined to get selected again for his country and knows that he will need to be scoring regularly for Everton to make it happen.

“It goes without saying how frustrating the time [out] has been, but I want to put the focus less on that, and more on what is to come”, Calvert-Lewin told Everton’s in-house media while discussing about regaining his fitness.

“That is me playing in a team that is creating chances and putting the ball in the box, and me being my dynamic self, and getting back to where I want to be, which is in the England team, leading the line for Everton and scoring goals in the Premier League.

“That has been my focus the whole time.”

Calvert-Lewin was on the scoresheet in Everton’s impressive 3-1 away victory at Brentford and the star forward is keen on shining for his club moving forward.

He missed the opportunity to play the last World Cup for England but hopes to grab chances to represent his country on the highest stage of international football in the future.