Former Southampton star Jo Tessem has conceded that Russell Martin is right to not play Carlos Alcaraz if he cannot trust him as a player.

Alcaraz was an unused substitute in Southampton’s 2-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The midfielder has started just three Championship games so far this season and like his side, he is also struggling for form.

Southampton have lost four games on the bounce, but Alcaraz is not getting into the team and Martin indicated that he does not trust the midfielder enough.

Tessem admitted that the former Swansea boss has at least been honest and he has no qualms about him not playing the Argentinian.

The former Saints star insisted that a manager cannot afford to field a player that he cannot trust.

Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent: “That’s a tough thing to say but that’s right.

“I agree with him; if as a manager you can’t trust a player you can’t play him.

“Whether we like it or not, if that’s his feeling then that is a very honest opinion and that explains it.

“He doesn’t trust him and that’s fine.”

It remains to be seen whether Alcaraz features when Southampton host an in-form Leeds United side on Saturday.