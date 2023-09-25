Former Leeds United captain Ross McCormack has claimed that scoring 25 goals this season is definitely a realistic target for Joel Piroe.

Piroe netted his fourth league goal of the season on Saturday in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road.

Leeds paid the big bucks to sign him from Swansea in the summer and he has already netted four Championship goals in eight games for the Whites.

He scored 19 goals last in the Championship last season but McCormack believes he could score more in Leeds colours in the ongoing campaign.

The former Whites skipper feels that 25 goals is a realistic target for the Leeds striker this season given the quality behind him and his ability to finish off the chances he gets.

McCormack also stressed that at some point the Leeds striker will end up getting a hat-trick this season.

The former Whites captain said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I said 25 but he is greedier than me.

“But definitely a goal every two games in this team with the players behind him is a realistic target.

“You have got to remember that some weeks there will be two or three games in a week.

“He could score a double in one game, not score in the next game and score two in the next.

“I dare say that he might get a hat-trick this season with the chances he gets.”

Piroe is likely to be leading the frontline when Leeds travel to St. Mary’s to take on Southampton on Saturday.