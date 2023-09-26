Arsenal and Chelsea are likely to have to pay at least £80m if they want to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, with talk of a £60m fee wide of the mark, according to ESPN.

Toney is currently out of action and is set to remain so until 16th January next year as he serves an eight-month ban after admitting to have breached betting rules.

However, that has not deterred clubs from showing interest in securing his services when the transfer window opens in January.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on taking the 27-year-old off Brentford’s books as each want to land a prolific striker.

It has been suggested that Brentford would be looking for a fee of £60m to part with Toney.

However, Brentford are only likely to consider an offer in the region of £80m to part ways with Toney, meaning Arsenal and Chelsea will need to dig deep.

The player, on his part, is currently focused on rebuilding his fitness levels having headed back to Brentford’s training base.

The Bees benefitted from having Toney in their team last season as he managed to make 26 goal contributions for Thomas Frank’s side in 35 matches overall before being suspended.

It now remains to be seen whether either of the interested clubs go on to meet Brentford’s demands in January.