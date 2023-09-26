Millwall boss Gary Rowett has not ruled out the possible availability of forward Kevin Nisbet for the Swansea City match this weekend.

The 26-year-old Scot impressed last season with Hibernian by making 13 goal contributions and the Lions snapped him up this summer.

He has started seven Championship matches and scored twice already this season but he picked up an ankle injury against Rotherham.

Rowett revealed that Nisbet’s injury status will be unclear until later this week, however, he also does not rule out the possibility of him being available to face the Welsh side.

“He is not ruled out of anything”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“But it is whether we can get him through games, really.

“We won’t really know that until this week, or further into this week.”

Rowett will be hoping to have his new forward back when they host the Swans at the Den this Saturday in the hunt for three more points in the Championship.