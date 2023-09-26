Former Dutch top flight attacker Kenneth Perez has doubts over whether Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh can score on a regular basis at Feyenoord.

The Magpies signed Minteh from Danish outfit Odense Boldklub this summer and he was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord to continue his development.

The Gambian international has played seven matches for Feyenoord this season so far and has three goal contributions.

After Feyenoord’s halfway abandoned match against Ajax on Sunday, Perez insisted that Minteh lacks the awareness of his surroundings needed to pose a real goal threat.

He also pointed at Minteh’s blistering pace and stressed that even though he is very fast, the Newcastle loanee is not prolific in front of goal and he is doubtful whether he will score many goals for Feyenoord.

“With Minteh, it remains to be seen if he will score his goals”, Perez said on ESPN Netherlands (via Votebal4u) when asked about Minteh.

“I honestly doubt it because he is a bit too blinkered to what’s around him.

“He is really blazing fast though and that is a common combination.”

It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old Gambian international will be able to get his scoring boots on for the rest of the season, before he returns to St James’ Park.