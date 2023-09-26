Former top flight winger Pat Nevin believes that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has excellent man-management skills which will be necessary to get the most out of fringe players when they need to step up.

The 58-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to his career as manager of Tottenham, winning four games and drawing the other two of his six league matches in charge.

In the process, he has made minimal changes to his personnel, though that is something Nevin feels he will not be able to do over the course of the campaign.

Injuries, suspensions and dips in form, Nevin feels, will force Postecoglou’s hand and therefore in order to keep his high-energy, high-octane football alive the need will be to have everyone ready.

However, Nevin thinks that Postecoglou might just be able to pull it off.

“His preferred style was known as ‘Ange-ball’ in Scotland and as everyone can now see, it is high-energy, high-octane football.

“That means the players must keep it going at that level, game after game, week after week”, Nevin told the BBC.

“This is harder in the Premier League than anywhere else.

“So far the team has been settled, with only one personnel change to the starting line-up in the last five games.

“But there will be injuries, suspensions, and form dips.

“Ange has to make sure the replacements are ready, able and, most importantly, willing to put in the same incredible effort as the current group.

“That will take extraordinary man management, but fortunately that is his other great skill, so he might just manage.”

Following the 2-2 draw against noth London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham are set to take on Liverpool next Saturday in what will be their final match of September.