Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Stoke City boss Alex Neil will be under pressure if he does not turn around the Potters’ form soon as at present they are miles away from where they need to be.

The Stoke hierarchy backed Neil in the summer transfer window to bring in a host of new faces to strengthen the team.

However, Stoke are currently in 17th place in the Championship table and Neil’s side are on a four-match winless run, with little sign that they are genuine promotion contenders.

Parkin admitted that it is still early in the season to judge Neil, but he thinks that the Potters boss will soon be under pressure if Stoke’s form does not improve.

The former Championship star is hoping that Neil will turn things around at Stoke, as he thinks the former Sunderland boss is a good manager, but admitted that the Potters’ recent performances are miles away from suggesting a change in form.

“You can say it is early days and you can say some of the new players have shown promise, but where they are sitting currently, there is going to be pressure and there is going to be noise”, Parkin said on What The EFL podcast.

“Hopefully, he can turn it around because I think there is a good manager there.

“I think he is a good manager.

“But at the moment, continuity with selection and performance is miles away.”

Stoke will take on Bournemouth in an EFL Cup tie before facing Bristol City at Ashton Gate at the weekend.