Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor has insisted that his side have nothing to fear against West Ham United in their EFL Cup tie on Wednesday.

David Moyes’ side rejigged their squad after a significant lull this summer and have made a decent start to their campaign.

They suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool in their last two league matches but are eyeing a winning start in the EFL Cup.

However, O’Connor claimed that despite the Hammers having some world-class players at their disposal the Imps are not fearing the London club.

Pointing out their positive performances against other teams in higher divisions, the Irish star added that Lincoln will take on the Hammers with the same mentality.

“We have spoken about that [facing higher division clubs] obviously in the last couple of days and leading into the game tomorrow night with that kind of we have nothing to fear, especially being at home”, O’Connor told Lincoln’s media.

“We have gone to places like Bristol, Sheffield and Southampton and gave obviously a very good account of ourselves on all three occasions.

“So there is no reason why we cannot treat tomorrow as the very same.

“It is probably a slight bit of a step up but we know that we have got the quality in the building.

“And when we do have chances that present themselves, we can take them.

“And that is what we are looking to do.“

West Ham could be hungry for more silverware after winning the Europa Conference League last season and it remains to be seen if Lincoln can dump them out of the EFL Cup.