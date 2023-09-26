Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Southampton’s heavy defeats at the hands of Sunderland and Leicester City are impacting the players gravely.

Southampton are on a four-match winless streak and have conceded 12 goals in their last four games, with nine of them coming from the games against Leicester and Sunderland, respectively.

At the weekend, Russell Martin’s side failed to secure a point against Middlesbrough despite taking the lead in the 17th minute with a goal from Adam Armstrong.

Parkin believes that Southampton’s players have suffered psychological damage from their defeats against Sunderland and Leicester.

And the former Championship star stressed that self-doubt and lack of confidence have no place in Martin’s style of football.

“I think the issue is that the damage done psychologically from those heavy defeats is impacting them greatly”, Parkin said on What The EFL podcast.

“Because if ever there is a style of football where you have to be super confident, it is Russell Martin’s.

“If you have any doubt, any self-doubt, nerves, or apprehension about receiving a ball, you are in trouble, in that team.”

Southampton will welcome Leeds United to St. Mary’s on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Martin’s side will be able to bounce back against the in-form Whites.