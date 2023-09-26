Kenny Miller has indicated that Rangers are suffering due to some big players missing from the team, which they cannot afford at the moment.

Rangers did beat Motherwell 1-0 at Ibrox on Sunday but the performance was far from convincing and they failed to impress the home support.

Michael Beale is struggling to convince the Rangers supporters that he is the right manager to take them forward despite a string of good results in recent weeks.

Miller admitted that Rangers are really suffering at the moment due to injuries to some of their best players.

Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence were not in the team against Motherwell and new signing Danilo has also been ruled out for a number of weeks.

The Rangers legend feels given the state of the team, they cannot afford to lose players of their quality.

The former Rangers striker said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “They are missing big players.

“At this moment in time Rangers can’t afford to be missing the likes of Cantwell and Lawrence.

“And even Danilo because he looked as if everyone was waiting for him to get an opportunity.

“Why he wasn’t played before St. Johnstone, I’m not sure.”

Rangers and Beale will hope that their injury woes ease in the coming weeks as they look to navigate out of their current rut.