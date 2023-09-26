Out on loan Leeds United defender Robin Koch has tipped his hat to Aberdeen after facing them in the Europa Conference League with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Following Leeds’ relegation last season, Koch joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan and has established himself as a key player in the German outfit’s starting line-up.

Eintracht Frankfurt managed to secure three points in the Europa Conference League game against Aberdeen after facing them last week, with the help of Koch’s 61st-minute goal.

The Leeds loanee admitted that Eintracht Frankfurt had a hard time getting behind Aberdeen’s backline last Thursday and praised the Scots for their defending.

Koch also pointed out that the Dons were very quick on the counter-attack which he believes is a big strength of Aberdeen.

“It was really tough for us to get in behind Aberdeen, there’s no getting away from that”, Koch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“We managed it a couple of times, but it was a hard evening for us.

“Yes, they were really deep but they defended very well.

“Aberdeen were very quick on the counter-attack and that was a big strength of Aberdeen.”

Eintracht Frankfurt and Aberdeen will face each other in the reverse fixture in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie on 14th December.