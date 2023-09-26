Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United showed keen interest in Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente in the summer transfer window, his agent has revealed.

Lauriente enjoyed an impressive opening season in Italy with Sassuolo last term, finishing with 13 goal contributions in 28 appearances.

His performances put him on the radar of a number of teams with lucrative approaches arriving from Saudi Arabia.

Roberto Meloni, the 24-year-old’s agent, admits that Bayer Leverkusen were keen, while Tottenham held an interest in the attacker.

West Ham, the agent claimed, made a firm approach to try to take Lauriente to the London Stadium, however the player took the call not to switch clubs this summer.

Meloni went on to reveal that Lauriente decided against a move as he wanted to show that last term with Sassuolo was no flash in the pan.

“Bayer Leverkusen, they liked him to replace [Moussa] Diaby”, Meloni told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“There was an interest from Tottenham and it’s no mystery that [Cristiano] Giuntoli would have liked him if he had stayed at Napoli.

“In the Premier League, there was an attempt from West Ham, but he wants to reach an important level, preferring a second season in Sassuolo to confirm himself.”

Lauriente has already featured in five games for Sassuolo this season, having found the back of the net once.

It remains to be seen if Premier League clubs will try for him in January.