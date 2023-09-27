Gordon Dalziel has conceded that the Rangers fans are just not enjoying the brand of football Michael Beale’s side have been playing this season.

Rangers won 1-0 against Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday but the home side were let know by the fans that they were unhappy.

Some fans have been demanding the head of Beale, who has been struggling to raise his stock amongst the Rangers supporters.

Dalziel admitted that the Rangers boss is doing the primary thing of winning games at the moment but insisted that the fans are not just enjoying the football the Glasgow giants have been playing.

He conceded that the fans cannot expect good football every week but insisted that Rangers have rarely shown any semblance of playing good football this season.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “As a manager, first and foremost you have got to win football games and Michael Beale is winning football games right now.

“He has got a great opportunity in the cup with Celtic not being in it, his next one is at home to Livingston so he is expected to go through in that but I think the problem with most of the fans is that they are turned off by the football.

“They are not enjoying it.

“Football is an expensive hobby now to go along and pay a lot of money.

“I am not saying that you can go there week-in-week-out and be entertained with three and four goals but I have watched Rangers this season and have I enjoyed their style of football? Absolutely not.

“I thought against St. Johnstone it was the worst 90 minutes of my life to sit and watch it.”

Beale’s Rangers side have a chance to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup tonight when they host Livingston at Ibrox.