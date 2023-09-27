Everton Under-21 manager Paul Tait has insisted that young midfielder Tyler Onyango needs game time under his belt to regain match sharpness.

He came through the ranks of Everton’s youth system before he was handed his senior debut for the Toffees in January 2021 in an FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

In November 2021, Onyango made his Premier League debut before spending the following season on loan in League One.

He played in ann EFL Trophy against Burton Albion this week in a 2-0 defeat for the Toffees Under-21 team and Tait thinks that he lacks match sharpness.

The youth team boss stressed that Onyango needs to play football to get his sharpness back.

“Tyler needs some game time”, Tait told the Liverpool Echo.

“We’ve got quite a few first-team players back now; the squad is looking a lot healthier – thankfully – for the first team and this was an ideal opportunity.

“When you come back to the club you’ve been on loan at, it means a little bit extra to you.

“He was all right but I think you can see he’s short of match minutes and I think he needs more of those games to build his match fitness up.”

The 20-year-old central midfielder will be looking to play competitive football to keep his match fitness up.