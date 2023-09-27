Experienced Turkish boss Fuat Capa is expecting to see Southampton striker Paul Onuachu improve even further during the course of his loan spell at Trabzonspor, but admits right now he is not fit enough.

Onuachu left Southampton this summer following their relegation from the Premier League and completed a loan switch to Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor are excited about Onuachu and he was on target earlier this week in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Hatyaspor.

Former Turkish top flight boss Capa is impressed with what he has seen from Onuachu at Trabzonspor, but feels it is just a taster.

Capa stressed that Southampton did not give Onuachu enough game time and as such he is not fit enough, but he is of the view that when he becomes fully fit he can score 20 goals this season.

“We have noticed that he has barely played since January”, Capa told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“He is not fit enough and cannot handle playing for 90 minutes yet.

“He started the past two weeks but had to be replaced each time.

“We all know that he is a good striker who can record impressive statistics.

“I do not dare predict that he will score 50 goals but I can see him scoring 20 goals.

“Onuachu fits well in the Turkish competition, which, like the Belgian league, is quite physical.

“His pace is a little slower, but duelling power is more important.”

Onuachu was prolific at Belgian side Genk before he switched to Southampton and it remains to be seen if he will be back at St Mary’s in the future.