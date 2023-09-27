Former Rangers defender Craig Moore has admitted that Everton legend Duncan Ferguson’s appointment as Inverness manager is a left-field choice but insisted that the ex-striker is a motivational figure.

The 51-year-old was announced as the new manager of Inverness on Tuesday as the side look to climb up from the foot of the Scottish Championship table.

Billy Dodds was sacked earlier this month and Inverness insisted that they spoke to several candidates before settling on appointing Ferguson.

The former Everton striker had a brief spell at Forest Green earlier this year and his coaching career has largely been spent at Everton where he served on the staff of Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Frank Lampard.

Moore conceded that it is a left-field choice given Ferguson’s lack of experience in management but he is certain that he has a good squad to work with Inverness.

The former Rangers star believes the former striker’s motivational powers will come in handy at the Scottish Championship club.

Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He had a wonderful career.

“It’s left-field, in terms of his appointment at Inverness but I know that after Billy Dodds, there is a squad that are in a false position.

“Big Duncan is very motivational; I don’t know what he is like on the grass as I have never seen that.

“He is a big name and he will be looking to make a connection with the supporters.”

Ferguson had two caretaker spells at Everton and was keen to be considered for the permanent role, but the Toffees looked elsewhere.