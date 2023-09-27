Former Norwich City star Chris Sutton has warned the Canaries that they will be under massive security if they lose against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Despite a bright start to the season, David Wagner’s side have encountered a stumbling block with their form as Norwich have suffered three defeats out of their last four games.

The Canaries went to Home Park last weekend and conceded six goals against Plymouth Argyle, which has sparked dissatisfaction in some sectors of the Norwich supporters.

Sutton stated that the game against Birmingham is going to be very important for Norwich and added that if the players can show some resolve to win the game, it might turn their season around.

However, the former Canaries star also warned Norwich’s players that a defeat at the hands of Birmingham will put them under massive scrutiny.

“If they can show a bit of resolve and win on Saturday, it can act as a catalyst for improvement”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“That’s the way I would like them to think.

“There is an element of doubling down and showing determination to prevent it from happening again.

“Birmingham is a really important game.

“If Norwich end up winning the game, then it will be viewed as a blip.

“If they get beat, suddenly it is four defeats in five then there will be more questions asked and more scrutiny applied.

“It is an enormous game of football.”

Norwich will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage today before facing Birmingham City at Carrow Road at the weekend.