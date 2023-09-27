Portsmouth midfielder Alex Robertson has admitted that he is still getting used to the intensity of League One this season.

Robertson joined Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City in the summer and has started five of their opening eight Championship games of the season.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has placed his trust in the young midfielder, who has looked the part at Fratton Park since his arrival at the start of the season.

However, Robertson conceded that the intensity of the league has taken him by surprise and he is still learning how to deal with the pace of the game in the third tier of English football.

The Manchester City loanee is also loving the experience of playing in front of a packed house at Fratton Park this season.

Robertson said on BBC Radio Solent Sport: “The intensity is so quick, I found that in my first few games.

“I kind of picked it up quickly and I am still just trying to learn a few little tricks of the trade of how to get around it.

“I am just learning every day and every game.

“But the intensity is mad and just being in front of 17,000 to 18,000 fans at Fratton Park is unbelievable.”

Robertson is again likely to start when Portsmouth travel to Wigan Athletic for a League One clash on Saturday.