Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has claimed that Manchester City target Florian Wirtz and his family are relaxed about his future at the moment.

The 20-year-old midfielder is considered a massive talent in Germany and has been a key player for Leverkusen at the start of the season.

He has started each of Leverkusen’s five league games and has been a big reason why they have made a fantastic start to their Bundesliga campaign.

Wirtz has already been attracting interest from major clubs with Manchester City believed to be eyeing him as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

He has a contract until 2027 but he is largely expected to move on from Leverkusen sooner or later.

However, Rolfes insisted that his future is not a massive topic for him and his family as they are relaxed about it.

He stressed that the people around him are more interested in Wirtz’s development at the moment.

The Leverkusen sporting director told German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers): “What Florian and his family do excellently is that they are very relaxed about the topic and are focused on development.

“He has a wonderful environment here with family, friends and the club.”

Wirtz has already notched up 110 appearances for Leverkusen and has earned ten caps for Germany.