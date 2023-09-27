Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Michael Beale has picked his side and substitutes to welcome Livingston to Ibrox tonight in the Scottish League Cup.

Beale has big pressure on his shoulders following a series of unimpressive displays from the Gers.

Winning the Scottish League Cup is widely seen as essential if the former QPR manager is to survive in the Ibrox hot seat.

Beale can afford no slip-ups against Livingston this evening and the Gers face a team they beat 4-0 earlier this term.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers, while in defence Beale opts to field James Tavernier and Ridvan Yilmaz as full-backs, with Connor Goldson and Ben Davies in the centre.

In midfield, the Gers select John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Jose Cifuentes, while Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima support Kemar Roofe.

If Beale wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Borna Barisic and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Jack, Cifuentes, Lammers, Sima, Roofe

Substitutes: McCrorie, Souttar, Dessers, Sterling, Wright, Balogun, Barisic, Rice, McKinnon