Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ryan Sessegnon has returned to light training following recovering from a hamstring surgery, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has been missing from action since suffering a hamstring injury in February this year.

He missed the start of the season under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who has made a fantastic start to life at Tottenham.

The wing-back is now gradually moving towards returning to the pitch after recuperating from the surgery.

It has been claimed that he has resumed training with the Tottenham medical staff closely monitoring his progress.

If there are no fresh issues, Sessegnon is expected to return to training on grass imminently.

He is still some way away from returning to training with the rest of the Tottenham first-team squad.

However, the latest development is a major boost for the player and the club as he seeks to get over his lengthy injury layoff.

Tottenham lost Ivan Perisic to injury recently but could soon have another option in Sessegnon in the coming weeks.