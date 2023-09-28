Former Norwich City defender Darren Kenton has claimed that Jaden Warner is in the mould of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand as a defender.

The 20-year-old centre-back made his debut in Norwich’s 2-1 EFL Cup defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Warner has made it through the ranks at Norwich and finally got his opportunity to impress in the first team in west London.

Kenton believes that Warner is in the mould of Manchester United legend Ferdinand in the way he reads the game and puts out fires even before they become a danger in the defensive final third.

He conceded that comparing him with the former England centre-back is a massive statement but believes that the young defender has a real chance of remaining in the Norwich first-team in the coming weeks.

The former Norwich defender said on BBC Radio Norfolk: “I know it’s a massive statement to say that someone’s as good as Rio, who was one of the best England defenders we have ever produced, he is that sort of player, in terms of the modern footballer who is very good on the ball, very calm and reads the game well.

“You saw how he stepped across at certain times tonight and stopped what looked like certain goals for Fulham, he has got that in his locker.

“Norwich have had a history of producing these defenders and if he does what he did tonight in the next three or four weeks, he might have a chance of staying in the first team.”

Warner will hope that David Wagner considers him when he picks the team to face Birmingham City at Carrow Road on Saturday.