Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted that he is not interested in mind games ahead of the Whites’ clash against Southampton and believes that the Saints will be highly motivated for Saturday.



The Yorkshire outfit are on a six-match unbeaten run in the Championship and are in sixth place in the league table with 13 points from eight games.

Next, Leeds are set to visit St. Mary’s on Saturday to take on Southampton, who have suffered four straight defeats in the league and are determined to bounce back.

Farke believes that Southampton will be highly motivated to face Leeds and stated that he is not interested in thinking about mind games ahead of the fixture.

The Leeds boss also added that the Whites are unconcerned about the Southampton fans and stressed that he will need the Whites supporters.

“They will be highly motivated, especially against Leeds”, Farke said at a press conference.

“I’m not too interested in mind games, I’m not thinking about their supporters, we need to get our supporters behind us.

“Once we create in our stadium the atmosphere we had a few days ago, it’s so helpful.

“It’s great on away games too, it’s like a wall behind us.”

The last time Leeds visited St Mary’s, the fixture ended in the favour of the Whites as Junior Firpo scored the only goal of the game to hand the visitors victory.